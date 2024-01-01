AKSHAY KUMAR WISHES NEW YEAR IN BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN STYLE SONALI BENDRE ENJOYS FAMILY TIME

Hyderabad: As the New Year is here, fans welcomed 2024 with a burst of excitement, fueled by the much-anticipated announcement of the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. To kick off the year on a lively note, makers shared a new look of actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, actor Sonali Bendre dropped a string of pictures from her recent family vacation on New Year.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a glimpse from the film. In the picture, Akshay and Tiger could be seen on a jet ski. Akshay can be seen wearing a dark green tee and camouflage print joggers while Tiger stands bare-chested, flaunting his perfectly chiselled abs.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don't forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theatres. Let's rock 2024!" Helmed by Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

On the other hand, actor Sonali Bendre, who visited the mesmerising Haridwar with her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer for their New Year getaway, shared a sneak peek of their "amazing" day. The actor shared a slew of photos, wherein we can see her enjoying cable car and rickshaw rides with her family. The candid pictures show Sonali laughing her heart out as she enjoys her day in Haridwar.

She is wearing a green salwar suit, and paired it with a purple jacket. The family is seen participating in Ganga Aarti in Haridwar as well. The post was captioned: “E-rickshaw, cable car rides, what a day in Haridwar with the most amazing Gangaji Aarti... Thank you @pilibhithouseharidwar for sneaking us in and out so smoothly!!!!”