AKSHAY KUMAR WAVES AT FANS IN VIRAL VIDEO FROM DELHIS JAMA MASJID

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar arrived in Delhi for filming days after visiting Uttarakhand. Akshay was seen in a video posted online on Monday near Jama Masjid. The actor was dressed in a dark grey shirt and navy blue trousers. He also wore dark shades.

A video is doing the rounds on social media on Monday. He was greeted with loud cheers and whistles as a sea of fans was seen at the location to get a glimpse of the actor. As he was seen coming out of an old building, Akshay waved at his fans and also did the namaste gesture while walking towards his car. He was surrounded by security to take him to his car.

Fans clapped for Akshay when they saw him. He also waved to the folks as he proceeded towards a store. Later, as he walked towards his car, Akshay waved at the people once more. Akshay greeted at them as he stood near his car. People were heard screaming out to the star as he got into his car. Akshay's security crew was also seen with him.

Reportedly, Akshay is filming his next titled 'Shankara', for which he even travelled to Uttarakhand. On May 28, Akshay visited the Jageshwar Dham in Almora and made prayers amid strict security. A few days after visiting the Kedarnath Temple, the actor sought blessings at the Jageshwar Temple.

Akshay visited Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after visiting Kedarnath Temple. CM Dhami presented the actor with a traditional shawl and a souvenir. The CM and Akshay discussed promoting Uttarakhand as a new film industry centre during their meeting. Akshay also told the CM about his trip to Kedarnath Dham. He also praised the state government's efforts to improve pilgrim amenities at Shri Kedarnath Dham.

Several photographs and videos of Akshay have surfaced on social media. Akshay had also shared an Instagram photo from his recent visit to the state. Akshay had captioned a photo of his naked back, "Wrapped up an amazing shoot schedule in the amazing Devbhoomi." I adore you, Uttarakhand. "I hope to return soon."

Along with Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chhillar, Akshay will appear in the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is slated to be released in theatres on Eid 2024. Along with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, he will appear in OMG: Oh My God 2. The film's official release date is yet unknown.

