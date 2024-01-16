AKSHAY KUMAR TIGER SHROFF SET TO SHOOT FOR BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN IN JORDAN

Hyderabad: The entire team of the upcoming Bollywood film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, including actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is set to travel to the enchanting country of Jordan for the shooting of three song sequences, adding an exotic touch to the movie. In a recent interview with a newswire, Akshay expressed his excitement about the shoot in Jordan, stating that he has never visited the country, but has been told of its beauty.

He further mentioned that the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has exceptional action scenes that require a specific terrain. Film's producer Vashu Bhagnani and director Ali Abbas Zafar deliberately chose to shoot the film in Jordan for 'this particular schedule', following previous shooting locations in Mumbai, London, Scotland and Abu Dhabi. Now, the team is eagerly looking forward to their upcoming shooting in Jordan.

As per reports, the songs for the film will be choreographed by Bosco Martis, making Bade Miyan Chote Miyan one of the few Bollywood movies ever to be shot in Jordan. The shooting will reportedly take place from January 19 to February 2.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani also shared his thoughts on selecting Jordan as the shooting location. He expressed that as they embark on this cinematic journey, Jordan transcends being merely a backdrop and assumes the role of a character within their story. He further emphasised that Jordan's timeless allure enriches every frame of the film, complementing not only its grandiosity but also the exceptional talent of the star cast. Additionally, the producer voiced his hope that the release of the film, along with the unveiling of its songs, would encourage more shoots to take place in Jordan.