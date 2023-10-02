AKSHAY KUMAR TEASES FANS WITH NEW PICTURE WITH PARINEETI CHOPRA FROM MISSION RANIGANJ THE GREAT BHARAT RESCUE

Hyderabad: On Monday, actor Akshay Kumar shared a beautiful photo with his Mission Raniganj co-star Parineeti Chopra. The still depicts Akshay and Parineeti much in love. With his arm over Parineeti's shoulder, Akshay looked handsome in a brown jacket and matching turban. Parineeti looked gorgeous in a stunning green saree.

"There's nothing more #Keemti than love @parineetichopra, here's a gift for your special day tomorrow," Akshay captioned the Instagram photo. The image appears to be from the upcoming song Keemti from their upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The story is based on the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue operation.

Earlier in the day, the film's striking poster was released, stirring patriotism among everybody. The poster portrays Akshay, Parineeti, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, and Shishir Sharma among an ensemble cast. The filmmakers took to social media to release the poster along with the caption: "Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on October 6th."

The rescue thriller features a promising star cast and promises to be the most extraordinary coal mine rescue operation ever to be shown in a film. The water sequence starring Akshay Kumar is one of the film's key attractions. Talking about the film, producer Deepshika Deshmukh said: "This film has been lots of brainstorming sessions with tech teams and meticulous planning, and I couldn't be happier with the way it has turned out. It's an uplifting story that should be seen, felt, and celebrated on the big screen."