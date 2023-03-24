Hyderabad: Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is well-known for performing his own stunts in films, suffered injuries on his knees while filming an action scene on the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, stars Akshay Kumar alongside actor Tiger Shroff. The actor was injured while he was filming in Scotland. The injuries, however, are not very serious, and Akshay is still shooting for the film.

Akshay was reportedly shooting for an action sequence with Tiger, and it was a specific stunt he was performing when the injury occurred. He is currently wearing braces on his knee. According to the sources, the actor is currently shooting for his close-ups in order to complete the Scotland schedule on time, while the action scenes have been temporarily postponed.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, who previously stated that he wanted the movie to be India's answer to the Fast and Furious franchise. "When it comes to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I thought of doing an Indian version of Hobbs & Shaw or Fast & Furious with lots of action and character-based comedy amongst the characters rather than in the plot," he previously told a news agency.

The producer stated that before getting director Ali Abbas Zafar on board, he first approached Akshay for the movie. In an earlier interview with the media, the director stated that the film has nothing to do with the 1998 Amitabh Bachchan-Govinda starrer, but there is a reason why the films share the same title. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to be released in December 2023.