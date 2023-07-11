Hyderabad: After much anticipation, the teaser of OMG 2 was released on Tuesday. The Akshay Kumar starrer is all set to hit theatres on August 11. The film is a sequel to the 2011 hit film OMG.

Sharing the teaser on his official Instagram handle, Akshay wrote: "रख विश्वास 🙏 (Have faith) #OMG2Teaser out now. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11." As soon as the actor shared the teaser, scores of fans thronged to the comment section to pour their love and support for the film. Reacting to the teaser, actor Tiger Shroff commented: "Guru jii🔥❤️️️." Others wrote "Har Har Mahadev" and "Goosebumps" in the comments.

The teaser gave a glimpse of Pankaj Tripathi as a simple man. The story line revolves around Indian education system with a satirical social drama approach, just like the predecessor OMG, starring Akshay and Paresh Rawal. For the unversed, Akshay essayed the role of Lord Krishna in the first installment, while in this one, he is seen portraying Lord Shiva.

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar dropped a sneak peek of his part as Lord Shiva from the movie. He shared a brief video of himself with the caption "#OMG2Teaser out on July 11" to announce the release date of the teaser. In the video, the Atrangi Re actor is shown striding with the chants of "Har Har Mahadev" playing in the background while he is dressed as Shiva, with long hair, a bead necklace, and a Tripundra on his forehead.

Akshay Kumar pulls off the look while strolling through smoke and a crowd of people amid the resonant chanting of "Har Har Mahadev" in the background. Although many are quite cautious about the movie after the recent Adipurush controversy, in which the movie was accused by many of hurting religious emotions, fans have expressed their excitement for this one.

OMG 2, which is directed by Amit Rai, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil in the key roles. However, the movie will face stiff competition because it will be released on the same day as Sunny Deol's eagerly anticipated Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

