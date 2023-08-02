AKSHAY KUMAR STARRER OMG 2 S TRAILER RELEASE DATE PUSHED TO THIS DAY

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam's film OMG 2's trailer release has been delayed now due to the shocking demise of art director Nitin Desai. The makers have now announced a new release date for the launch of the trailer. Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2's trailer was expected to be dropped today (i.e. Wednesday).

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared the news of pushing the trailer launch. Informing his fans of the same, he wrote: "Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films... this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti."

The makers decided to postpone the trailer release date following the untimely death of art director Nitin. He had worked on films like Lagaan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar and many more. The 58-year-old art director was found dead in his studio.

The industry is in shock after learning about his passing away. According to the police department, Nitin was found dead in his studio and it is suspected that he died by suicide. Police are investigating the matter, while no suicide note has been recovered so far.

The trailer of OMG 2 has now been pushed by one day following the sad news of Nitin's untimely death. Akshay Kumar fans now need to wait some more. Going by the posters and the teaser released, Akshay essays the role of Lord Shiva who comes to the rescue of his staunch follower Kanti Sharan Mudgal, essayed by Pankaj Tripathi. OMG 2 is all set to hit theatres on August 11.

