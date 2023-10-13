AKSHAY KUMAR STARRER MISSION RANIGANJ GOES TO OSCARS AS INDEPENDENT ENTRY

Hyderabad: The recently released film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the lead role, may not have the right noise at the box office but the movie has definitely won the hearts of the audiences and received positive reviews from the netizens as well. Now, the makers of Mission Ranigang have submitted the film to the Oscars independently.

The Academy allows any nation to submit non-English movies to the Oscars in two methods. The first method is the official entry which is chosen by a body assigned by the Academy. It is the Film Federation of India in our country. The alternative method is an independent entry, which needs to fulfill certain theatrical release conditions in the US. Tovino Thomas' film 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, which is based on the Kerala floods, is India's official entry for the year.

On the occasion of National Cinema Day today, Mission Raniganj garnered a favorable response at the domestic box office as it reportedly earned Rs 3.50 crore nett. Based on a true incident, the rescue drama is about mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who risked his own life to save 65 trapped people from a flooded mine at Raniganj Coalfields in West Bengal in 1989.