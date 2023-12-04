AKSHAY KUMAR STARRER HOUSEFULL 5 DELAYED RELEASE DATE PUSHED DUE TO PENDING VFX WORK

Hyderabad: Housefull 5, the eagerly awaited film starring Akshay Kumar, has a new release date. Originally, the release of this comedic film was scheduled for Diwali 2024, but now, Housefull 5 will premiere in 2025, according to an official statement released by the producers on Monday. Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala had collaborated for the film Housefull back in 2010.

The fifth installment of the franchise will soon begin filming, decades after the first film from the hit franchise titled Housefull was released. The new release date for Housefull 5 is now June 6, 2025. "The Houseful franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Houseful 5," Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed in a statement.

The post further read that the storyline that the team has created is so incredible that it calls for excellent visual effects. They have therefore decided to delay the release in order to guarantee that the team provides five times as much entertainment along with an amazing cinematic experience. Tarun Mansukhani, who is most known for making Abhishek bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra starrer Dostana, is the director of Housefull 5.

For the unversed, originally, the release window for Housefull 5 was set for Diwali 2024. But as of today, December 4, the makers have officially announced that Housefull 5 will now hit theatres in 2025. Riteish Deshmukh will play the main role along with Akshay in the eagerly awaited movie. Apart from this, Akshay Kumar has a long list of films for release in 2024, including Sky Force, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Soorarai Pottru.