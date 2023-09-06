AKSHAY KUMAR SHARES MISSION RANIGANJ MOTION POSTER TEASER TO DROP TOMORROW

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar shared a motion poster of his upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue on Wednesday. The film was earlier titled The Great Indian Rescue. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film also features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The makers will be unveiling Mission Raniganj teaser tomorrow.

After OMG 2, Akshay is now gearing up for the promotions for his upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The superstar took to social media to share a motion poster of the film which is based on a true life event of late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who led India's first coal mine rescue mission. In 1989, Gill crafted a rescue capsule to save several miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine.

Interestingly, the film initially bore the title Capsule Gill which was later changed to The Great Indian Rescue. Finally, the film has been christened Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. After the release of the motion poster, makers will be releasing the teaser of Mission Raniganj tomorrow.

Sharing an update on Mission Raniganj teaser release, Akshay Kumar took to his social and wrote, "In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. The teaser out tomorrow! @vashubhagnani @parineetichopra @tinudesaiofficial @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh #AjayKapoor @pooja_ent @jjustmusicofficial."

Mission Raniganj marks Akshay's second collaboration with Parineeti after their 2019 released super-hit film Kesari. Bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Ajay Kapoor, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is slated to release on October 6th, 2023.

