AKSHAY KUMAR SHARES GLIMPSES OF BLISSFUL FAMILY HOLIDAY NOTHING BETTER THAN THESE PRECIOUS MOMENTS

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar loves capturing candid moments of his family, especially his wife Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara, and son Aarav. On Saturday, the superstar took to his social media handle and dropped a video of Twinkle, Nitara, and Aarav enjoying a yacht ride. However, it's not known where Akshay and his family have been vacationing.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote in the caption, "Nothing better than these precious moments to try my photography skills :) Thank You God for this sunshine in my life. I feel blessed." As soon as he dropped the video, social media users flocked to the comment section and gave a thumbs-up to Akshay's photography skills. Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, "Adorable family time." Another user commented, "Love it. Nothing better than spending time with family."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Akshay will be seen headlining OMG 2, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi. The film is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar starrer OMG: Oh my God. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna. Amit Rai has helmed the film. OMG 2 will face a big box office clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Akshay will also be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull. (With agency inputs)