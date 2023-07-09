AKSHAY KUMAR REVEALS OMG 2 TEASER RELEASE DATE WATCH ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO

Hyderabad: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Sunday revealed OMG 2 teaser release date. The actor dropped OMG 2 teaser release update with an intriguing video wherein he is seen as Lord Shiva. Kumar's upcoming film is the second installment of Oh My God!, which was released in 2012.

On Sunday, Akshay took to social media to share OMG 2 teaser release date. Revealing the date for teaser launch, the 55-year-old actor shared a short video from the film and wrote, "११.०७.२०२३ 🙏 #OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theaters on August 11." The musically charged video captures Akshay's slow-motion walk while "Har Har Mahadev" chorus runs in the background laced with heavy score.

The much-anticipated sequel to the hit film Oh My God! stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles alongside Akshay. The film serves as a follow-up to the original movie, which featured Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. In the first installment, Akshay Kumar portrayed the character of Lord Krishna. This satirical comedy was based on the Gujarati play titled Kanji Virudh Kanji, which drew inspiration from the Billy Connolly film The Man Who Sued God.

OMG 2 will lock horns with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 at the box office. Both films are slated to hit the big screens on August 11. With its unique blend of humor and thought-provoking elements, the original film struck a chord with audiences. Now, the sequel aims to continue the legacy of its predecessor by delivering another entertaining and socially relevant narrative woven around sex education in India.

