AKSHAY KUMAR KANGANA RANAUT AND OTHERS LAUD RESCUE OPERATIONS AS 41 WORKERS SAFELY EVACUATED FROM HIMALAYAN TUNNEL

Hyderabad: In a remarkable turn of events, 41 Indian laborers who had been trapped for 17 days inside a collapsed tunnel in the Himalayas were successfully rescued on Tuesday. The scene was filled with tension as they emerged from the tunnel entrance of Silkyara-Barkot, laid on stretchers. The operation to save them, which lasted for a total of 400 hours, faced various obstacles and experienced delays.

It was on Tuesday night that the workers were pulled through an escape pipe, with a team of rat-hole miners manually drilling the final section after a mechanical drill malfunctioned. Filled with overwhelming joy, actors Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh and others praised the efforts of 22 different organisations that were responsible for the rescue of the 41 workers stuck inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. Using X (formerly Twitter) as his platform, Akshay expressed his emotions, stating, "I am completely overjoyed and relieved to hear about the successful rescue of the 41 trapped men. A huge salute to every member of the rescue team. Well done. This represents a new India and we all feel incredibly proud. Jai Hind."

Similarly, Tejas actor Kangana Ranaut, heaping praise on the successful rescue operation took to Instagram and posted on her Stories writing: "Rescue operation successful. Har Har Mahadev #UttarakhandTunnelRescue #UttarakhandTunnel." Riteish Deshmukh also commended the rescue team, writing, "Bravo! Salutations to our tireless rescue team who worked day and night to free the workers who were stuck for the past 17 days. The prayers of both families and the nation have been answered. Ganpati Bappa Morya #UttarakhandTunnelRescue #UttarkashiRescue."