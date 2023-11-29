Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and others laud rescue operations as 41 workers safely evacuated from Himalayan tunnel
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: In a remarkable turn of events, 41 Indian laborers who had been trapped for 17 days inside a collapsed tunnel in the Himalayas were successfully rescued on Tuesday. The scene was filled with tension as they emerged from the tunnel entrance of Silkyara-Barkot, laid on stretchers. The operation to save them, which lasted for a total of 400 hours, faced various obstacles and experienced delays.
Am completely overwhelmed with happiness and relief to know of the rescue of 41 trapped men. A big salute to every member of the rescue team. Kamaal kar diya. This is a new India and we all feel so proud. Jai Hind. 👏🏻 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xbBnI5vPpG— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 28, 2023
It was on Tuesday night that the workers were pulled through an escape pipe, with a team of rat-hole miners manually drilling the final section after a mechanical drill malfunctioned. Filled with overwhelming joy, actors Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh and others praised the efforts of 22 different organisations that were responsible for the rescue of the 41 workers stuck inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. Using X (formerly Twitter) as his platform, Akshay expressed his emotions, stating, "I am completely overjoyed and relieved to hear about the successful rescue of the 41 trapped men. A huge salute to every member of the rescue team. Well done. This represents a new India and we all feel incredibly proud. Jai Hind."
Similarly, Tejas actor Kangana Ranaut, heaping praise on the successful rescue operation took to Instagram and posted on her Stories writing: "Rescue operation successful. Har Har Mahadev #UttarakhandTunnelRescue #UttarakhandTunnel." Riteish Deshmukh also commended the rescue team, writing, "Bravo! Salutations to our tireless rescue team who worked day and night to free the workers who were stuck for the past 17 days. The prayers of both families and the nation have been answered. Ganpati Bappa Morya #UttarakhandTunnelRescue #UttarkashiRescue."
Bravo !!! Salute to our rescue team who have worked day & night tirelessly towards getting the workers out who were stuck for the last 17 days. Prayers of the families and the nation are being answered. Ganpati Bappa Morya #UttarakhandTunnelRescue #UttarkashiRescue pic.twitter.com/ZvsbB2idky— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 28, 2023
All 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi.— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) November 28, 2023
Kudos to the 22 agencies which worked day and night for the rescue mission including NDRF, BRO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NHIDCL, SJVNL, THFCL, RVNL, ONGC, Coal India and others. 🇮🇳#UttarkashiRescue pic.twitter.com/DaPPdE9pdS
Joining in the applause, Jackie Shroff added, "All 41 workers have been rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi. Applause to the 22 agencies that labored day and night on this rescue mission, including NDRF, BRO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NHIDCL, SJVNL, THFCL, RVNL, ONGC, Coal India, and others #UttarkashiRescue." After enduring 17 days of anxiety, the family members of the trapped workers were filled with a mix of relief and joy upon receiving news of their successful rescue from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the safe evacuation, commended the courage and patience of the trapped workers and their families, as well as the bravery and determination of the rescue personnel.