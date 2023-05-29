AKSHAY KUMAR FLAUNTS TATTOO OF SONS NAME IN SHIRTLESS PIC AS HE WRAPS UP SHOOT SCHEDULE IN UTTARAKHAND

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently in Uttarakhand, has finally wrapped up the shooting for his forthcoming movie Shankara. On Monday, the superstar took to his social media handle to post a shirtless photo of himself and thanked the 'Devbhoomi' for just being amazing. Akshay has wrapped the filming in Uttarakhand for Shankara, which features Ananya Panday in the female lead role.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Akshay wrote in the caption, "Wrapped up an amazing shoot schedule in the amazing Devbhoomi. Love you Uttarakhand ♥️ Hope to be back soon." In the picture, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor displayed the tattoo on his back with his son Aarav's name. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Fit hai BOSS." Another wrote, "Oh my god! luv u akki." One more commented, "Best wishes for your upcoming movie. Har Har Mahadev."

Earlier on Sunday, Akshay visited the Jageshwar Dham in Almora and offered prayers amid tight security. A few days after visiting the Kedarnath Temple, the actor sought blessings at the Jageshwar Temple. Several photos and videos of Akshay have gone viral on social media. In the picture, he was seen greeting his fans after offering prayer. He was spotted in all-black attire with a Rudraksha mala around his neck and applied Chandan on his forehead.

Meanwhile, Akshay will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2 alongside Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chhillar. He will also be seen in OMG: Oh My God 2 along with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. (With agency inputs)