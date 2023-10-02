Mumbai: Finally the wait is over as actor Akshay Kumar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri announced the release date of his upcoming film Sky Force. To mark this day, the OMG 2 actor took to his social media handles and shared an announcement teaser of the movie with an intriguing video.

The video begins with a speech by Muhammad Ayub Khan, President of Pakistan as a voiceover and the text reads "6th September 1965. India - Pakistan War". Then, a clip of Lal Bahadur Shastri addressing his people. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Today on the day of Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti, the whole country is saying - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Science, Jai Research. No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on 2nd October 2024."

The video introduced Veer Pahariya, who will debut with a pivotal role. As soon as the announcement was made, fans and followers chimed into Akshay's comment section. One of the users wrote, "Can't Wait." Khushi Kapoor reacted with clapping hands emojis for Veer Pahariya. October 2 is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as well as the birth anniversary of our former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and the film is set during his tenure.

SkyForce is an untold true story that captures the bravery, emotion, and patriotism of all those men in uniform involved in India’s first and deadliest airstrike against Pakistan, against all odds. The film is directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik.