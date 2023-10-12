AKSHAY KUMAR CLAIMS OMG2 IS A FILM FOR CHILDREN OTT VERSION SAME AS CENSOR BOARD CERTIFIED THEATRICAL CUT

Hyderabad: The comedy-drama OMG 2, which stars Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the lead role, came across a controversy after the release of the film's posters and trailer. Later, the film received approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film's release on August 11 further sparked controversy as a section of netizens and Hindu organizations took exceptions to Akshay Kumar's portrayal as the messenger of Lord Shiva.

Now, in a recent interview with a news agency, Akshay was clearing the air about the controversy shrouding the movie's certification and the version which is released in the OTT-scape. He said, "I made the film for children. It is a film to be shown to children." But, unfortunately, it could not be shown because it was given an adult film certificate despite having no adult content, the actor said.

"It has the same cuts that were in the theatre. I respect the censor board and I delivered (the version of the movie) which was approved by the censor board."

"It's my way of giving back to my society," the 56-year-old said, about the intent of making such films. He further said that he is aware that if he makes a movie like Rowdy Rathore, Sooryavanshi, or Singh is Kinng, his earnings will increase by three to four times. Nevertheless, the superstar shared that he enjoys making films on themes that are rooted in society, and on themes that have become taboo in society. Although the actor knows that he won't earn much from these movies, he clarified that it's 'not about money'.