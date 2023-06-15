AKSHAY KUMAR AND PARINEETI CHOPRAS THE GREAT INDIAN RESCUE TO RELEASE ON THIS DATE

Mumbai The makers of the muchawaited film that has become the talk of the town since its announcement The Great Indian Rescue starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday announced the release dateTaking to Instagram trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates and wrote AKSHAY KUMAR THE GREAT INDIAN RESCUE RELEASE DATE LOCKED TheGreatIndianRescue starring AkshayKumar and ParineetiChopra to release in cinemas on 5 Oct 2023 Directed byTinuSureshDesai Produced by VashuBhagnani DeepshikhaDeshmukh JackkyBhagnani and AjayKapoor The movie is based on the true life event of late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led India s first coal mine rescue mission It will release in theatres worldwide on October 5 2023 It s the second collaboration of Akshay and Parineeti after their superhit film Kesari in 2019 The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani Deepshikha Deshmukh Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor and is directed by Tinu Suresh DesaiAlso read Not OTT Akshay Kumar s OMG 2 to hit big screens on THIS dateThe film marks Akshay s second collaboration with director Tinu Suresh Desai after the crime thriller Rustom Earlier Akshay s look from the movie got leaked where he was seen sporting a red turban and a dense beard look with a striped shirt and reading glasses Apart from this Akshay will be next seen in OMG Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam The film is slated to release on August 11He also has the yettobetitled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1 The movie also features Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in significant roles Akshay will also be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyanwhich The film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Eid 2024 With agency inputs