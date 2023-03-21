Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is off social media but that doesn't stop him from taking social networking sites by storm. The actor is on a family holiday with his wife Shalini and kids, Anoushka and Aadvik Kumar. Pictures from Ajith's family vacation have surfaced online and need we say are going viral?

After the release of his latest film Thunivu in January, Ajith is seemingly on a much-deserved break with family. Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film starred Ajith as a mysterious mastermind named Dark Devil who is on a mission to find the corporate looted people's money and in the process carries out a bank heist with his team.

On Monday, Ajith's wife Shalini Ajith Kumar treated fans with a glimpse of the family holiday on Instagram. In the picture, Shalini and Ajith are seen having a gala time on a yacht. The couple is unwinding in Europe with their kids. While Shalini kept her holiday look chic in a white dress, her star hubby looked dapper flaunting his signature beard and silver hair.

READ | Huma Qureshi amazed by love of Ajith fans, says working with him was 'long-run dream'

On the work front, Ajith Kumar will be soon commencing shoot for his upcoming film which is tentatively titled AK62. The highly anticipated film was to take off with Vignesh Shivan at the helm but the latest buzz around AK62 suggests that the film will be directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The makers, however, are yet to confirm the rumours about Magizh Thirumeni replacing Vignesh Shivan as AK62 director. The upcoming film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions.