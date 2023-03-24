Hyderabad: P Subramaniam Mani, the father of actor Ajith Kumar, passed away at the age of 85 in his sleep at home on Friday. He had been ill with age-related ailments for a very long time, according to a statement from the family. As per reports, police have been deployed at Ajith's residence for support and added security. He is survived by his wife and three sons Ajith, Anil, and Anup.

A statement from the family was shared on Ajith's fan club page. It said, after a protracted illness, our father, PS Mani, passed away in the wee hours of Friday while sleeping. "We are thankful for the care and help provided to him and our family by several medical experts, especially following his debilitating stroke four years ago."

It further said, Mani lived a good life and knew the undying love of his wife. His companionship and love of almost six decades are the sources of courage for the family in this difficult time. "We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in and ask for your understanding if we may not be able to take calls or respond to messages in a timely manner," read the statement.

Meanwhile, celebrities including Sarath Kumar and Sakshi Aggarwal took to their Twitter handles to share their condolences to Ajith's family. Sarath Kumar tweeted, "My deepest condolences to dear #Ajith and to his family, friends, relatives, and well-wishers for the loss of his father. May his soul rest in peace." While Sakshi Aggarwal tweeted, "My deep condolences to #AjithKumar sir & family! May god give them strength to overcome this loss."