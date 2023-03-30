Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial film Bholaa opens in theatres on Thursday on the occasion of Ram Navami. Ajay planned a special screening of the film for family and friends on Wednesday in Mumbai before it was released. At the screening, Ajay was accompanied by his wife Kajol, son Yug, mother Veena, and mother-in-law Tanuja.

Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the popular Tamil film Kaithi. The film portrays the story of a one-man army, set in one night, against a variety of opponents in diverse shapes, human and otherwise. Ajay portrayed the lead role in the film. As Ajay arrived at the location of the special screening, he greeted the media with folded hands. He could be seen wearing a black kurta and pajama.

Ajay Devgn's family attends Bholaa screening

Kajol has already showered praise on her husband and reviewed the film as "Paisa Vasool". Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool. Ajay, I was clapping and cheering throughout." While coming out of the theatres, Kajol told the media that it's a fab movie. Her son Yug accompanied Kajol to the theatre.

Kajol was spotted wearing a sea-green dress and a white shrug.

Kajol could be seen with Bholaa actor Raai Laxmi. Raai looked very beautiful in blue ensembles.

Ajay Devgn's mother Veena Devgn showed up at the screening. She wore a parrot green salwar kameez.

Tanujaa attended the screening as well. She was dressed in a shirt and trousers. She added a scarf to complete the look.

Bhushan Kumar, the producer, also showed up at the screening. For the occasion, he chose to wear black.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor was joined by his son, Jahaan, at the screening of Bholaa.