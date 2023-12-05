Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu have collaborated on a new film titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Makers of the film took to social media to announce the release date of the romantic drama. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is all set to release next year in April. Neeraj Pandey is well-known for directing critically acclaimed movies such as A Wednesday, Special 26, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ajay Devgn shared a post which he captioned, "Announcing the release date of my collaboration with Neeraj Pandey – Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, on April 26th. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also stars Tabu and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles.

The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning over 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023, and will be a multi-language release. The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the renowned and celebrated music director M. M Kreem. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

Ajay and Tabu have shared screen space in films including Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Fitoor, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Drishyam 2, and Bholaa. Apart from this, Ajay will also be seen in producer Boney Kapoor's period film Maidaan, in an untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan, and Rohit Shetty's action thriller film Singham Again. Tabu, on the other hand, will also be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.