Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kajol made her OTT debut with the new series The Trial and shortly after the successful premiere, she jetted out of town with her husband Ajay Devgn and children Nysa and Yug. Putting divorce rumours to rest, Ajay proceeded to share a family picture of them from a restaurant enjoying their meal. Kajol followed suit and reshared Ajay's post on her Stories.

Ajay uploaded the photo on Instagram and captioned it, "Nothing more sacred than spending time with this bunch," adding an emoticon of a hug. In the photo, Kajol is posing with Ajay while placing her hand on his shoulder. Along with them are their kids Yug (12) and Nysa (20). Ajay's nephew Daanish Gandhi, who was also in London, was also seen in the picture shared.

Ajay Devgn shares picture with his 'bunch' Kajol, Nysa and Yug as they spend 'sacred' time together

Kajol shared Ajay's post on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, "I agree...memories need to be recorded." Prior to this, Kajol had posted about her The Trial crew before departing for her vacation in London. Sharing a video with the cast of The Trial, she wrote: "Just a huge shout out and thanks to all the people watching the show and sending their love and light our way and another big shout out to this amazing cast and crew … u guys rock!"

In The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, Kajol portrays a lawyer. The Indian version of The Good Wife is directed by Suparn Varma. Along with Kajol in the lead, it features Gaurav Pandey, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, Jisshu Sengupta, and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is now eagerly anticipating the release of Do Patti, which is billed as a crime thriller. On the other hand, Ajay is waiting for the premiere of his movie Maidaan. He also has Singham Again with Rohit Shetty.

