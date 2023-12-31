Hyderabad: As the year 2023 draws to a close, social media buzzes with celebrities sharing reflective posts, and among them is Ajay Devgn. His heartwarming Instagram post, a looking back to the departing year and an ushering in of the new, underlines the importance of family bonds and cherished moments.

Sharing a string of family holiday pictures, Ajay Devgn, the 54-year-old actor-filmmaker, extends his heartfelt wishes for the New Year to his legion of fans and followers. These candid pictures, featuring Ajay's wife and accomplished actor Kajol, their kids Nysa and Yug Devgn, encapsulate the joyous moments spent together, radiating an aura of tradition and togetherness that defines the holiday season.

In his Instagram caption accompanying the cherished images, Ajay shares, "Digging through the gallery and found these gems... Cheers to traditions, loved ones, and the warmth that always fills our hearts during the holidays!! Wishing you all the same magic this new year ✨." The post immediately elicited a wave of New Year wishes and anticipation for great films from the actor ahead in the year 2024.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha co-starring Tabu. This unique musical love story unfolds over 20 years, spanning from 2002 to 2023, captivating audiences with an epic romantic drama scheduled for release on April 26, 2024.

As of now, Ajay has Singham Again on floors. The upcoming film is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. With an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, the movie teases a collision of talent, promising a high-octane action spectacle for which Ajay and Rohit known. Scheduled for an Independence Day weekend release, Singham Again is set to clash with Allu Arjun's much-awaited Pushpa: The Rule at the box office.