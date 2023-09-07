Hyderabad: Supernatural thriller featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika will hit theaters earlier next year, the makers of the yet-to-be-tiled film announced on Thursday. The film directed by Vikas Bahl, known for his work in movies like Super 30, Queen, and Goodbye, is generating quite a buzz.

Revealing the release date, Ajay Devgn's production company, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share this exciting news with fans. Their post read, "Prepare for a supernatural rollercoaster ride! Brace yourselves for the powerful trio of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika in an edge-of-your-seat thriller, under the direction of Vikas Bahl. Save the date – March 8, 2024."

The upcoming project is Jyotika's return to Hindi cinema after an impressive 25-year hiatus. Her last Hindi venture was the 1997 film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, directed by Priyadarshan, which also marked her Bollywood debut. Additionally, this film serves as the Hindi film debut for actor Janki Bodiwala, known for her work in Gujarati films like Chhello Divas, Tamburo, Chhutti Jashe Chhakka, and Bau Na Vichar.

Presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, and Panorama Studios International, the untitled film is produced by a talented team including Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. With such a star-studded cast and a talented crew behind the scenes, audiences can anticipate a thrilling and unforgettable cinematic experience when this supernatural thriller finally graces the silver screen on March 8, 2024.

