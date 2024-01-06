AJAY DEVGN IS BACK AS IRS OFFICER AMAY PATNAIK IN RAID 2 RELEASE DATE LOCKED

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 went on floors today, on January 6. Helmed by Rajkumar Gupta, this sequel follows the massive success of its predecessor, Raid, which highlighted the courageous individuals within the Income Tax Department. The upcoming movie will once again delve into a real case from the IT Department records.

The shooting for Raid 2 has kicked off in Mumbai today and will extensively cover locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, the film has a scheduled theatrical release on November 15, 2024, as announced by the producer Abhishek Pathak through a poster.

The first installment, Raid, depicted a gripping narrative inspired by a historic income-tax raid on Sardar Inder Singh during the 1980s, known for its record duration of three days and two nights. With Raid 2, the promise is of even more intensity, doubling the drama and suspense for the audience.