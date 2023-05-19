Hyderabad: The black and silver gown worn by Aishwarya Rai ignited a meme frenzy on Twitter. Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival to attend the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in a black gown with a spectacular silver-colored hood. However, as photographs from the red carpet emerged, social media erupted with enthusiasm, with many users expressing their views and even making memes inspired by her striking appearance.

Some Twitter users compared her to Jadoo in the film Koi...Mil Gaya, while others compared her clothing to aluminium foil. Jumping on the bandwagon, actor Sharib Hashmi posted a humorous photo of himself from Cannes, but with a twist. Sharib posted a photo on his Instagram account in which he expertly altered his face into Aishwarya's red carpet outfit.

Another meme starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan. Netizens discovered an old photo of the veteran actor wearing a scarf over his head. Because of the covering over their heads, his appearance has been compared to that of Aishwarya. In another meme-worthy post, a user quipped that Aishwarya was concealing her daughter inside her enormous gown. "She is hiding Aaradhya inside that," the user said.

Aishwarya wore this massive silver hooded gown on her 22nd visit to Cannes this year. The hooded ensemble worn by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the Cannes Capsule Collection was custom-made for her. The crystals were from the brand's vintage collection. The silver and black gown Aishwarya wore features a sweetheart neckline and a huge hood that covers her head and cascades onto her torso.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai arrives in style in silver hooded couture, fans convinced she is 'Queen of Cannes'