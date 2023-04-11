AISHWARYA RAI ROLLS EYES SNAPS AT ABHISHEK BACHCHAN AND NAVYA NAVELI NANDA IN THROWBACK VIDEO

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is hitting headlines after an old video of the actor surfaced on the internet. The video is getting a lot of attention and is being shared widely on Reddit. The viral clip shows the Bachchan family at a Kabaddi match where it seems like Aishwarya was not in a good mood. While talking to Abhishek, at one point Aishwarya seemingly 'rolled her eyes' and 'yelled' at his niece Navya Naveli Nanda in front of everyone.

In the viral video, Aishwarya can be seen talking to Abhishek while Navya was also seen in the stands with Sikander Kher and Aaradhya Bachchan. When the video was first posted on Reddit, internet users immediately surmised that Ash was upset. Reacting to the video, a Reddit user wrote, "I completely saw that Navya was like chill Bruh." Another wrote, "Navya rolled her eyes. Aish appeared upset." One more user wrote, "Awkward moment for Sikandar and Pooja. Navya also rolled her eyes." Another comment read, "Sikander be like mujhe nikaalo yaha se."

Recently, rumours of trouble in Aishwarya and Abhishek's paradise generated much publicity. But, Jr Bachchan's heartfelt tweet dedicated to his wife put an end to all speculations. At the NMACC opening gala in Mumbai, Aishwarya and Aaradhya made a stunning entrance. When a fan shared their photo and wrote, "My fav people," Abhishek responded, "Mine too" to his tweet, the actor also added a blushing face emoji.