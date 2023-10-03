AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN SLAYS IN GOLDEN GOWN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK GROOVES WITH KENDALL JENNER IN VIRAL VIDEO

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wowed the audience when she recently walked the runway for a cosmetic brand at the Paris Fashion Week. A number of images and videos of the actor from the star-studded fashion show surfaced on the internet.

At the event, Aishwarya dispersed the law of attraction by donning a heavily embellished golden gown with dramatic cape sleeves. The actor let her hair loose in soft curls and dolled up with subtle makeup. Aishwarya grinned and winked at the audience as she walked the ramp. She even waved and blew a kiss to everyone present at the event. Later, the actor walked the ramp with American actor-producer Viola Davis holding her hand.

In one of the visuals from the event, Aishwarya could be seen posing on stage alongside Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, and Elle Fanning, among others. Another video showed Aishwarya dancing while sharing the platform with the other women. Later, actor Katherine Langford was also seen adjusting the cape of Aishwarya's attire as she walked the runway.

Reacting to the visuals, a social media user wrote, "AishwaryaRaiBachchan golden dress made her stand out from other people." Another user wrote, "The forever Golden girl of Bollywood." One more wrote, "She's aging gracefully." Meanwhile, fans are super excited to see Aishwarya and Kendall together on stage, with one commenting "Kendall and Aishwarya together!!!!" Another commented, "Is that Kendall Jenner with Aishwarya at the fashion show?"