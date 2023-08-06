AIRPORT DIARIES DEEPIKA PADUKONE KATRINA KAIF OWN THE AIRPORT LOOK WITH THEIR RECENT CHIC APPEARANCES

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone who is gearing up for her upcoming projects, on Sunday morning, turned heads at the Mumbai airport in her stylish outfit. Deepika looked stunning in a beautiful yet comfortable white top and wide-leg blue denim. The actor is known for her stylish appearances at the airport, wherein she each time outshines herself.

In the same thread, the actor went a step ahead and redefined travelling fashion goals. She oozed boss vibes in over sized coat while also maintaining the comfort required with shoes and baggy jeans. The Om Shanti Om actor opted for minimal makeup and had her hair tied in a low ponytail.

She also carried a classy pair of shades and white shoes to complement her outfit. The Pathaan actor smiled at the paps and while entering the terminal even waved at them. The video of her stylish airport appearance has been shared by paparazzi on social media which garnered millions of views in no time.

In another video, we see Katrina Kaif returning from her trip. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi stationed outside the airport. Katrina, who is effortlessly gorgeous, didn't even have to make an effort to look mesmerising in an all-black outfit.

The Tiger Zinda Hair actor always prioritises comfort over looks and going by that, she was seen wearing a black oversized hoodie with plain black trousers. She had her black shades on, along with a black coloured face mask. The actor completed her look with black and white sneakers.

Deepika is currently all set to appear on the big screen with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. She will next be seen in the sci-fi action flick Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, will be released in theatres on January 12, 2024. Apart from that, she also has an upcoming aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Talking about Katrina, she will be seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 15. The film will have box office clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming action thriller film Yodha.

