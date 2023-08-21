Hyderabad: Some of the biggest celebs in south Indian cinema were transformed into Barbies by a photographer and digital artist using artificial intelligence (AI), and the outcomes range from 'cute' to 'perfectly suited'. Recently, Jathursan Pirabakaran took to his Instagram account Jay Prints and posted AI-generated images of celebs including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shruti Haasan, and Tamannaah Bhatia among others.

AI reimagined Shruti Haasan with long pink hair styled in soft curls and donning a spaghetti strap pink dress. Fans referred to Shruti's Barbie avatar as "pretty" and "cute". The actor will next be seen working with Prabhas in the forthcoming Telugu action movie Salaar.

Tamannaah Bhatia's AI avatar posed in a pink outfit with strings of pearls that matched her outfit. On the post, a fan wrote, "Tam looks like real Barbie." The actor most recently appeared with Rajinikanth in Jailer, a movie that has been doing exceptionally well at the box office.

Trisha Krishnan was imagined wearing a pink dress with frills and complemented her look with bright pink earrings. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also seen oozing Barbie vibes in a pink ruffled dress and blonde hair with a bouncy updo. The actor, who has taken a break from work while she gears up for the release of her Telugu movie Kushi, was given a background of blue hot air balloons in the AI-generated image.

Kajal Aggarwal was seen wearing a sparkling pink dress and a tonne of diamond jewels. The AI version of Nayanthara had long pink hair to match her fluffy pink outfit. In contrast to the other Barbies, she posed without jewelry. A fan commented, "Perfectly suited." Meanwhile, Nayanthara will soon appear with Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming action movie Jawan.