Hyderabad: The start of the New Year 2024 is marked by joyful wedding festivities in the B-Town. Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is getting married today, on January 3, to her long-time partner and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. Prior to the wedding, groom-to-be Nupur Shikare was papped with his mother Pritam Shikhare outside their home.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Nupur Shikhare could be seen stepping out of their house with his mother. Nupur was dressed casually in a light blue shirt paired with dark blue jeans and carried a small bag. His mother, on the other hand, looked cheerful in a peach-coloured saree as she posed for the shutterbugs.

On the evening of Tuesday, Aamir and his son Junaid were spotted arriving for Ira's mehendi ceremony. Junaid and Ira are Aamir's kids from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. Paparazzi videos circulating online also showed Kiran Rao, Aamir's second and now ex-wife, in her car with her son Azad. Both Kiran and Azad were dressed in traditional attire.

Earlier that day, Aamir posed for the paparazzi, donning a black tee and harem trousers. He waved and smiled, greeting the photographers with folded hands. The soon-to-be bride, Ira Khan, was also seen in the city on Tuesday. She opted for a natural look, wearing a black and white printed top paired with a checkered skirt. Sporting a sling bag and leaving her hair loose, she welcomed the paparazzi with a smile.