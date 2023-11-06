Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan has officially joined the cast of Kamal Haasan's 234th film, which is being helmed by Mani Ratnam. This collaboration marks a significant moment in Dulquer Salmaan's career, as he's worked across multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and is now teaming up with the legendary Kamal Haasan. The film, tentatively titled KH 234, will have its official title announced as part of Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday celebrations. The screen icon will turn 69 tomorrow.

This highly anticipated project brings together two legends of Tamil cinema, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, with the acclaimed AR Rahman composing the music. While the film's title is yet to be revealed, the cast is slowly being unveiled. Notably, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and now Dulquer Salmaan have been confirmed as pivotal cast members.

Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, expressed their excitement about collaborating with Dulquer Salmaan on this epic journey. In response, Dulquer Salmaan shared his joy at being a part of this legendary reunion between Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity.

The film's technical team boasts some impressive talent, including cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who is reuniting with Mani Ratnam after their work together in the 2004 film Aayitha Ezhuthu. National Award winners Sreekar Prasad, Anbariv, and Sharmishta Roy are also on board for editing, action choreography, and production design, respectively.