Hyderabad: The much-awaited arrival of Tiger 3 is close, as it is scheduled to hit the silver screens on November 12. Prior to its release, both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the lead actors of the film, expressed their concerns about spoilers and urged the audience to protect the climax of the film in order to preserve the integrity of the cinematic experience.

Taking to Twitter, now known as X, Salman Khan penned down a note requesting the audience not to leak the climax online. The superstar emphasized that doing so would ruin the cinematic experience for those who have yet to watch the film. It was further mentioned that the dedication and effort put in by the actors would be in vain if such a leak were to occur.

"We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu (sic)," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "The plot twists & surprises in #Tiger3 adds to the movie watching experience of the film. Thus, we request you to not reveal any spoilers. The power is in your hands to protect our labour of love so that it can deliver the best entertainment to people. Thank you and Happy Diwali (sic)."

Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi. Fans have long anticipated the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Recently, the film made headlines for its record-breaking 12 action-packed sequences, solidifying its position as the most exhilarating installment in the franchise. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma and featuring Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, Tiger 3 promises to deliver a cinematic experience like no other.