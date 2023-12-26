Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to celebrate his birthday on December 27. The Tiger actor generally celebrates his special day with his loved ones at his Panvel farmhouse to rejoice in the festivities, extending the joy into the New Year. However, this year may bring an unexpected twist.

Rumours abound that Salman Khan may astound his fans with major announcements regarding his forthcoming projects on his birthday. This star-studded celebration of the actor's birthday could potentially include significant revelations, leaving a lasting impression on Salman's extensive fanbase. Salman Khan's most recent screen appearance was alongside Katrina Kaif in the moderately successful Tiger 3. Despite a relatively lacklustre year, Salman Khan is gearing up for an exhilarating lineup of projects in the upcoming year.

One of the most highly anticipated announcements is the potential collaboration between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. The magnificent on-screen chemistry between these iconic stars has historically captivated audiences, thereby raising expectations for this potential blockbuster. In addition to that, rumours are circulating that Salman Khan has signed a movie with Karan Johar and is working on a film titled Prem Ki Shaadi with Sooraj Barjatya. Speculations about Kick 2 and Dabangg 4 are also adding to the excitement.

Fans eagerly await updates on these projects and anticipate the actor's announcement of his next significant undertaking. The possibility of unveiling a new Eid release, which has become a tradition for Salman, only adds to the anticipation surrounding his birthday celebration. In the middle of the buzz surrounding Salman's cinematic endeavours, the Khan family is currently revelling in the joyous celebrations of Arbaaz Khan's wedding to Sshura Khan, thereby welcoming another member into their family.