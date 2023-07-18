Hyderabad: Superstar Prabhas' fans from St. Louis, Missouri, in the United States, have come together to organize a car rally for Project K prior to the release of its first glimpse at San Diego Comic-Con. This fascinating initiative demonstrates the enormous popularity and fervour of Prabhas' fans around the globe.

On Tuesday, Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind Project K took to their YouTube channel to share a video of car rally organized by Prabhas' fans. Appreciating the efforts of Prabhas' admirers, the makers wrote, "A BIG shoutout to the amazing Rebel Star #Prabhas fans from St. Louis, USA 🇺🇸 for organizing the #ProjectK Car Rally! First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA)."

It is going to be a wonderful time for fans at the event as they celebrate the forthcoming release of the eagerly anticipated movie. The first glimpse of Project K will be released on July 20 in the United States and July 21 in India, adding to the hype around the film which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. On Monday, the makers shared Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K. Even though the specifics of her character and the plot of the movie are under wraps, fans are excited by Deepika's look in the poster.

Also read: Here's when Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K will be unveiled

Prabhas and Deepika aside, screen icons Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan are also part of Project K's spectacular star cast. It is anticipated that the combination of these brilliant actors will result in a gripping and unforgettable cinematic experience for moviegoers. The Nag Ashwin directorial is slated for release next year in January.