AHEAD OF KUSHI RELEASE VIJAY DEVERAKONDA SHARES HIS THOUGHTS WITH FANS IN LATEST VIDEO

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is all set to hit the theatres on Friday. The romance drama film after being delayed is finally going to be released in theatres. With just one day to go, Vijay took to Instagram and addressed his fans.

Sharing the video, the Liger actor wrote: "Thoughts before #Kushi❤️ release tomorrow! Cannot believe it is already here. It feels so sudden even though its been a year since you saw me on the big screen last. I believe you will all have a great fun time at the cinema. I cannot tell you how much i look forward to big smiles on all your faces. I love you all❤️Kushiiii is yours in a few hours. Enjoyyyyy! Your man, Vijay Deverakonda"

In the video, Vijay can be seen chilling in a pool. The impromptu video gives out soothing vibes as Vijay addresses his fans, mostly in Telugu. The video opens with Vijay greeting his fans with a namaste. After informing his Instagram family about the release date, he goes on to say that he cannot wait to see Telugu people coming out of cinemas happy. The actor ended the message with a flying kiss to his fans.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Vijay also shared the film's advance ticket sales on Book My Show alone. Going by the post, the romantic drama sold over 2 lakh tickets in pre-booking sales. An ecstatic Vijay thanked fans for the 'mad love' showered on the film.

The film is very important for the lead pair as both Vijay and Samantha have collaborated after a failed project at the box office with Liger and Shaakuntalam, respectively. The film has created considerable buzz in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

