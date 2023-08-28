AHEAD OF KUSHI RELEASE SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU VISITS FRIENDS SET AT WARNER BROTHERS STUDIO

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic drama Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The actor is currently in the USA where she is seemingly having a gala time if her social media posts are anything to go by. On Monday, Samantha took to Instagram Stories to update fans about her visit to Friends' set at Warner Brothers Studio.

On Sunday, Samantha and Vijay connected over a video call as part of Kushi promotions. During the call, Samantha revealed that she was locked out of her Los Angeles stay at 1.30 am. Their cute conversation ended on a musical note as Vijay plugged in Kushi song Naa Roja Nuvve in a knock-knock joke. While this morning, Samantha treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her tour of Friends' set.

Samantha dropped a picture featuring props from the '90s popular American sitcom Friends. Sam shared a picture of the orange couch and added lyrics from Friends theme song The Rembrandts – I'll Be There for You. Her latest Instagram Story hints at how the 36-year-old actor is also a fan of the iconic show like most Gen-Y would be.

Meanwhile, Samantha is on a self-imposed career break. The actor went off the grid professionally soon after she wrapped up shooting for the Indian adaption of the Russo Brothers' spy series Citadel and Kushi. While she remained tight-lipped about the break from acting, one of the members of her glam team confirmed the reports via a social media post.

Kushi is all set to hit over 2300 screens on September 1 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi languages. Samantha will have a happening September as the makers of Citadel will also drop the series on Amazon Prime Video next month.

