AHEAD OF KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN TRAILER RELEASE SALMAN KHAN SURPRISES FANS WITH HIS LATEST ARTWORK

Hyderabad: Ahead of the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer, Salman Khan treated his fans with a glimpse of his latest artwork. Several Bollywood stars on Sunday took to their social media handles to wish their fans and friends a happy Easter. Fans particularly favoured Salman's post as the 57-year-old apparently showed off his artwork to wish them on the occasion.

He shared the post with a caption that read, "Happy Easter". His fans flocked to the comment section and showered the post with compliments as soon as the superstar shared his artwork. A fan wrote, "So lovely painting😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ Artist hai mera bhai 🤓🔥." Another wrote, "Illustrious Painting bhai 😍😍 Happy Easter ❤️." One more fan wrote, "Awww wow... 😍 What a painting 🎨🖌️ sirr... Visual treat ..nice 👍 Thank you..and #Happyeaster to you too, your family and friends..and to all...🍷🥧🎉💕💁."

Also read: Salman Khan announces KKBKJ trailer release date; fans excited

Salman Khan is an enthusiastic painter who frequently exhibits his love for art. His works have been exhibited alongside those of painting maestros like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, and VS Gaitonde. Apart from Salman, other celebs like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a glimpse of their celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman is keenly awaiting the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will reach the screens this Eid. The film marks Salman's major screen comeback after Dabangg 3 (2019). The film also features Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Palak Tiwari among others. It is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram, in which Ajith starred in the lead role.