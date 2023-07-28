AHEAD OF JAILER AUDIO LAUNCH MAKERS TREAT RAJINIKANTH FANS WITH NEW POSTER

Hyderabad: In a few hours from now, Jailer audio will be launched in an extravagant event held in Chennai. Ahead of the highly anticipated promotional event, the makers of superstar Rajinikanth starrer treated fans with the latest poster from the film. On Friday, Sun Pictures, the banner behind Jailer unveiled an intriguing poster of the film.

Makers dropped Jailer's new poster as a reminder for the film's audio launch. Sharing the latest promotional asset on Twitter, the banner wrote: "The day is here! Are you ready? 🔥💥 #JailerAudioLaunch." Jailer's new poster features Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

As reported earlier, Jailer audio launch is expected to be a massive turnout. To accommodate Thalaiva's enthusiastic fans, the makers went with Nehru Indoor Stadium as the venue for Jailer audio launch which is scheduled to start from 4 pm onwards. Team Jailer also gave fans a reason to rejoice as they giveaway 1000 passes for the audio launch event. Tamil industry's most sought-after composer Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score music for the film. Jailer audio launch in Chennai is touted to be a star-studded event given the impressive ensemble and who's who of Tamil industry expected to mark their presence.

The actioner helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar will mark Kannada star Shivarajkumar's Tamil debut while it will reunite Rajini with Jackie after 36 years. The duo was last seen together in 1987 released Uttar Dakshin. Jailer also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan in significant roles. The upcoming film will be Rajinikanth's 169th outing.

