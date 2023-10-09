Hyderabad: Taapsee Pannu, who was actively promoting her production venture Dhak Dhak, co-produced by Viacom 18, has decided to distance herself from the film's promotion just days before its release on October 13. Reports suggest that her decision stemmed from a conflict with the studio beyond just a lack of promotion.

According to a webloid report, Taapsee wanted a say in how the film was packaged and released, but she felt that the studio was disregarding her input and merely focused on recouping their investment through digital rights sales. The actor seemingly didn't want to be used conveniently and ignored when it mattered.

The trailer for Dhak Dhak, starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi, was released only four days before the film's release date, leaving little time for generating buzz. The studio not only failed to promote the film effectively but also hindered Taapsee's efforts to execute her promotional ideas and deals, a source close to the development told webloid.

Taapsee felt let down by the studio, especially considering the exceptional ensemble cast she had assembled for the film. Contrary to speculation about marketing rights, producer-studio contracts typically involve the producer delivering the film to the studio for marketing and release. Taapsee's primary goal was to establish her brand of films as a producer, and she expected the studio's support in promoting the film, the source further added.