AHEAD OF CANNES DEBUT ANUSHKA SHARMA NAILS CHIC AIRPORT LOOK AS SHE GETS SPOTTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI

Hyderabad: Prior to her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, left Mumbai on Wednesday. A paparazzi shared a video of the couple's arrival at the Mumbai airport on Instagram. In the video, Virat and Anushka can be seen posing for the shutterbugs before entering the terminal.

After grinning and posing for the photographers waiting outside the airport, the couple entered the terminal building. For the outing, Anushka sported a white T-shirt under a blazer, coupled with jeans and trainers. She completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

On the other hand, Virat wore a black sweater with matching trousers and trainers. The star cricketer donned white headgear to complete his look. Virat also carried a sling bag to the airport.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli make stylish appearance at airport, but where is the couple headed to?

Meanwhile, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories that appeared to be taken inside the airport. The actor smiled for the camera while sporting a no-makeup look. She can be seen sitting on a chair, with her face resting on her hand. Anushka captioned the image, "Grab that morning sunlight (sunflower emoji)."

Anushka will attend the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 to recognise women in film. Kate Winslet will accompany her at the prestigious event. Anushka and Virat recently had a meeting with Emmanuel Lenin, the French ambassador to India, at the French embassy in New Delhi. The ambassador hinted in the description of his social media post that he was talking about Anushka's trip to the festival, which will be held in France.

Along with Anushka, Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur also made their festival debuts. On the work front, Anushka has Chakda Xpress, a sports biography. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will stream exclusively on Netflix.

