AGASTYA NANDA IS ON INSTAGRAM CELEBS WELCOME HIM WITH WARM HUGS

Hyderabad: The Archies actor Agastya Nanda finally joined Instagram on Thursday and shared a sun-kissed picture of himself. Agastya was warmly welcomed by his sister Navya Naveli Nanda, his mother Shweta Bachchan, and celebrities such as Zoya Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor. Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife, an interior designer and film producer, also commented on Agastya's Instagram post.

It is rumoured that Agastya Nanda is dating Suhana Khan, Gauri and Shah Rukh's daughter, who made her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film, The Archies alongside Agastya and Khushi Kapoor. In the teen musical, Agastya portrayed the role of Archie Andrews, while Suhana essayed the character of Veronica Lodge.

Agastya made his social media debut by sharing a picture of himself without any caption. In the photo, Agastya sat on a wooden floor, looking directly into the camera. He opted for a brown T-shirt and beige trousers. Reacting to his post, Gauri Khan commented, "Big hug," followed by a hug emoji. Abhishek Bachchan commented with a hug emoji. His sister Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, "Welcome."

Within a few hours of creating his Instagram account, Agastya already amassed over 10,000 followers, including Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Hansika Motwani, and other celebrities.