AFWAAH TRAILER WHEN SOCIAL MEDIA MACHINERY ENGULFS TRUTH

Hyderabad The trailer of Sudhir Mishra s upcoming film Afwaah dropped on Wednesday Headlined by Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui the film speaks of a very important message in the current times As the title suggests the upcoming thriller is an edgeoftheseat drama wherein Bhumi and Nawaz are being chased by a rumourAfwaah is touted to be a quirky thriller revolving around Bhumi s character whose truth gets engulfed by the reality being spread in the virtual world Bhumi plays a political heiress while Nawaz will be seen playing a top adman When their paths cross the mess leads them to a seemingly unending run as they are haunted by a vicious rumour circulating on social media and have no place to hide Afwaah trailer underlines the fact that in the age of mindless forward messages rumors take over rationales Sudhir Mishra is known for churning out films revolving around socially relevant subjects and so is Afwaah producer Anubhav Sinha If the justreleased trailer of the film is anything to go by Sudhir and Anubhav who are longtime friends are going to do it no differently with Afwaah Rooted in the heartland of India the makers are seemingly aiming to tell a novel story laced with quirkiness and a crucial message at its coreREAD My films seek to leave audiences with a thought Bhumi PednekarAnubhav Sinha s production banner Benaras Mediaworks has jointly bankrolled Afwaah with Dhrub Kumar Dubey and Sagar Shirgaonkar The film also stars Sumeet Vyas Sharib Hashmi Sumit Kaul TJ Bhanu and Rockey Raina in pivotal roles Afwaah is scheduled to hit big screens on May 5