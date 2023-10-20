AFTER SEPARATION POST RAJ KUNDRA HINTS AT NEXT PHASE OF HIS JOURNEY

Hyderabad: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra recently posted a mysterious message on his social media account regarding "separation." However, the former businessman turned actor, clarified that he was separating from his masks, not from a person. He expressed gratitude to his masks for protecting him over the past two years and announced the beginning of the next phase of his journey.

In an earlier post, he had requested privacy during a challenging time, without specifying the nature of the separation. His social media post left netizens wondering whether he was hinting at splitting from Shilpa while a section of social media was convinced that his post is alluded to masks and not Shilpa. Proving the speculations right, Raj wrote, "Farewell Masks …it’s time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey #UT69 🙏🎭🥹 🧿😇❤️."

In a surprising move, Raj Kundra held a press conference where he revealed his face for the first time in months. He had been wearing masks consistently in public since his imprisonment in November 2022 in connection with a pornography case. Additionally, he announced a collaboration with filmmaker Farah Khan on a film called UT69, which is said to be based on his experiences during his time behind bars.