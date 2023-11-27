AFTER RASHMIKA MANDANNA KATRINA KAIF KAJOL ALIA BHATT FALLS VICTIM TO DEEPFAKE MORPHED VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Hyderabad: After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Kajol, a deepfake video featuring actor Alia Bhatt has surfaced on social media. This video showcases Alia Bhatt's face edited onto another woman's face. As of now, the actor has not addressed the controversy.

Alia Bhatt has become the latest victim of deepfake technology, as her face has been digitally morphed into another woman's face in a video circulating online. The video captures the woman displaying various obscene gestures in front of the camera. The viral footage, showcasing morphed Alia in a floral blue-clad dress, captures her making inappropriate gestures towards the camera.

However, astute netizens have identified that the girl in the video is not the actress herself, prompting concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) and such content. In this manipulative footage, Alia's facial features have been superimposed onto another person's body. The incident involving Alia Bhatt occurred shortly after several Indian celebrities encountered similar situations, shedding light on the distressing misuse of technology in the digital age.

Rashmika herself expressed concerns about the wider implications of technology misuse and the susceptibility of individuals to such manipulations. These videos have triggered significant apprehension regarding the creation of fake videos targeting public figures and AI's capacity to produce deepfakes that can deceive the world. According to government authorities, the production and dissemination of deepfakes carry severe consequences, including a fine of Rs 1 lakh and a three-year imprisonment.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also drew attention to the abuse of AI for generating deepfake videos, labeling it as a "serious concern." He cautioned saying, "In an era of Artificial Intelligence, it is crucial for technology to be used responsibly."