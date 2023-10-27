Hyderabad: In the latest Instagram Live session, Karan Johar, the host of Season 8's Koffee with Karan, hinted at the upcoming guests for the next episode. Following the exciting premiere with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Karan shared that the next episode will feature a pair of siblings who hold a special place in his personal and professional life.

The premiere episode with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was filled with revelations, including how they shared their engagement news with their families and exclusive footage from their picturesque Italian wedding. The episode also delved into Deepika's advocacy for mental health and Karan's own experiences with depression, which he disclosed occurred as recently as April during the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

After kickstarting KWK8 with Deepika and Ranveer, Karan is now all set to host a sibling pair on his popular chat show. In Koffee with Karan S8 episode 2, the host will be seen conversing with this interesting pair. Speculations arose about the identity of these siblings, but Karan ruled out popular guesses like Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan or Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He hinted that this sibling pair has been creating a buzz with their recent work.