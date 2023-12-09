Hyderabad: In an exciting event, Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, had a rendezvous with superstar Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad, India. Mahesh Babu and Ted Sarandos' pictures got fans curious about their meeting. Mahesh Babu offered a glimpse into their encounter by sharing pictures on social media.

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing a set of two pictures from his meeting with Ted. In his post, he mentioned engaging in discussions about the future of entertainment with the visionary CEO and his impressive team. Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar and ace writer-director Trivikram Srinivas are also seen joining the actor and Ted for a group picture.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Coffee and chill!! Some interesting conversations about the future of entertainment with the visionary @tedsarandos and his fabulous team @monika__shergill @goradino." Mahesh's pictures from meeting with Ted got people talking, and wondering what they discussed.

Prior to this, prominent figures like Chiranjeevi and Ram were the first to meet Ted Sarandos upon his arrival in Hyderabad. Ted, steering the Netflix entertainment powerhouse, received a warm welcome in the vibrant city, courtesy of Mega Star Chiranjeevi and the charismatic Ram Charan. The circulated images from their interaction sparked speculation, leaving fans eager to uncover the mysteries discussed during this high-profile meetup.

On December 8, Jr NTR delighted fans by sharing a sequence of pictures featuring Netflix's CEO on his social media handles. Alongside the images, Jr NTR expressed gratitude for hosting Ted Sarandos and his team for lunch. He joyously recounted the conversations revolving around their shared love for movies, relishing an afternoon filled with great food and discussions. Jr NTR conveyed, "It was such a pleasure hosting you and your team for lunch, Ted Sarandos. Enjoyed our conversation and the afternoon spent together indulging in our love for movies and food."