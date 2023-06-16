AFTER RAKHI SAWANTS CONSENT BOMBAY HC QUASHES MOLESTATION CASE AGAINST MIKA SINGH

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed the FIR and chargesheet which was registered in 2006 against singer Mika Singh for allegedly kissing actor Rakhi Sawant forcibly. A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and S G Dige quashed the FIR and chargesheet filed in the case after taking into account an affidavit submitted by Rakhi Sawant, giving her consent on the ground that she and Singh had amicably resolved the issue.

The Bombay High Court ordered quashing of the FIR after Rakhi's lawyer didn't oppose the plea. The FIR was registered on June 11, 2006, after Mika Singh allegedly forcibly kissed Sawant during his birthday party at a restaurant in Mumbai. The FIR was registered after the singer was accused of allegedly grabbing and forcibly kissing Rakhi at a party at a restaurant in the suburbs of Mumbai city. Mika was charged under the Sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In April this year, Mika moved the Bombay High Court to quash the FIR and subsequent chargesheet filed by the police. The Bombay High Court on Thursday perused the affidavit submitted by Rakhi Sawant which stated that she and singer Mika Singh had "amicably resolved their differences and realised the entire dispute had arisen due to misunderstanding and misconception on our part". (With Agency Inputs)

