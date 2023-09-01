AFTER RAJINIKANTH JAILER PRODUCER KALANITHI MARAN GIFTS PORSCHE CAR AND CHEQUE TO DIRECTOR NELSON DILIPKUMAR

Hyderabad: After Rajinikanth, Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar received a cheque from the film's producer following the film's humongous success. Jailer has earned over Rs 500 crore at the box office in just 21 days and is on its way to breach the Rs 600 crore milestone at the box office. Earlier today, Rajinikanth received a cheque for Rs 100 crore from the film's producer, as well as a brand new BMW car.

Rajinikanth's Jailer, which was released on August 10, a day prior to Gadar 2 and OMG 2 hit the theatres, has been a great success. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has the box office receipts burning. With the roaring success, Sun Pictures posted a picture on Thursday in which producer Kalanithi Maran was seen giving Rajinikanth a cut of the proceeds, along with a brand-new car.

Kalanithi Maran, the CEO of Sun Pictures, who funded Jailer, met Thalaiva at his Poes Garden home in Chennai on August 31. He handed over a cheque to him for the mass euphoria he created around the film. Amid Jailer's phenomenal triumph, he also gave him a beautiful BMW X7.

Soon after, the Sun Pictures Twitter account posted two fresh photographs of Maran handing Nelson a cheque. The filmmaker was given an undisclosed sum of money. Sun Pictures tweeted, "Mr. Kalanithi Maran congratulated @Nelsondilpkumar and handed over a cheque to him, celebrating the Mega Blockbuster #Jailer #JailerSuccessCelebrations (sic)."

Rajinikanth recently celebrated the success of his film Jailer with his cast and crew. It is a commercial action comedy that was released on August 10. Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, and Vasanth Ravi also play lead parts in the film, while Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff had cameo appearances.

Also read: After profit-sharing cheque, Jailer producer gifts Rajinikanth a swanky car - watch video