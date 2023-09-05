Hyderabad: The blockbuster success of Rajinikanth's latest film, Jailer, continues to make headlines, not just for its record-breaking box office numbers but also for the generous gestures extended to the key members of the film's team. Sun Pictures, headed by Kalanithi Maran, has been instrumental in acknowledging the exceptional achievement of the film and rewarding those involved.

One of the latest recipients of Sun Pictures' generosity is Anirudh Ravichander, the composer of Jailer. Anirudh was presented with a cheque for an undisclosed amount along with a brand-new Porsche car by Kalanithi Maran. Sun Pictures shared this exciting news on social media, posting a photo of the moment when Maran handed over the cheque to Anirudh, accompanied by the caption: "Mr. Kalanithi Maran congratulated @anirudhofficial and handed over a cheque, celebrating the mammoth success of #Jailer #JailerSuccessCelebrations."

Not stopping at that, Kalanithi Maran also made a grand gesture by gifting a brand-new Porsche car to Anirudh Ravichander, commemorating the phenomenal success of Jailer. This token of appreciation further highlights the scale of achievement that the film has reached.

Previously, Jailer makers awarded the contributions of key figures associated with the film. Rajinikanth, the film's lead actor, was gifted a share of the film's profits, along with a brand-new BMW X7. Director Nelson Dilipkumar also received a significant monetary reward and brand-new Porsche car.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer tells the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who embarks on a mission to rescue his son from a criminal involved in stealing valuable artifacts from Hindu temples. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi, as well as appearances by Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar.

